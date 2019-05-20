Ocean Springs will build beach sidewalk after legal battle

The Mississippi Press reports Ocean Springs is receiving $384,000 from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for the East Beach sidewalk. The city will contribute another $96,000, and work could begin after Oct. 1.
Mayor Shea Dobson says the sidewalk will improve beach access for all residents.
Two East Beach homeowners opposed the project for years, and that led to six legal actions and three trips to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Justices issued a final ruling in November. They said the beach belongs to the state and people living by it have no ownership rights.
