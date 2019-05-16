Ole Miss professor slammed on tweet gets tenure after debate

Trustees voted Thursday after earlier removing Professor James Michael Thomas’ name from a list of 76 routine approvals of tenure and discussing his case individually in a two-hour closed session.
Thomas was critical that he was singled out. He says professors shouldn’t face workplace consequences for political statements, citing academic freedom guidelines.
In October, as Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Thomas tweeted that protesters should confront senators in restaurants and elsewhere, saying “they don’t deserve your civility.”
Then-Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter on Facebook condemned “statements that encourage acts of aggression.” Republican Gov. Phil Bryant also condemned the statement.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info