Origin Bank hires Savana Skelton

Origin Bank announced that Savana Skelton has joined the company as a mortgage loan officer for the bank’s home lending division in Mississippi.

Skelton has 10 years of mortgage experience, specializing in all types of real estate lending. In her position at Origin she will be responsible for creating new relationships for the bank’s home lending division and assisting her customers in all phases of the mortgage process from loan application through closing.

Skelton has a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in entrepreneurship from Mississippi State University, and recently completed the 2019 Leadership Rankin program. She is married to John Skelton and they have two daughters. Skelton will maintain an office at the bank’s Flowood Banking Center.