Outsourcing firm expands in Mississippi Delta, hiring 175

PeopleShores of San Jose, California, announced Tuesday that it will expand from its current 25 employees in Clarksdale.

Employees perform tasks for technology, insurance, retail, financial and travel firms.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says workers will initially make $20,000 a year.

Mississippi is providing $256,000 for worker training. Craft says Coahoma County is leasing PeopleShores a building at favorable rates and spending $100,000 to repave a parking lot. The Delta Regional Authority is providing $70,000 for renovations.

PeopleShores is a public-benefit corporation focused on providing employment while operating on a for-profit basis. It’s led by Murali Vullaganti, who cofounded Rural Shores, a similar company in India.