Oxford chef wins James Beard award

By MBJ STAFF

Vishwesh Bhatt, chef at Oxford’s Snackbar restaurant, has been named best chef in the South in the James Beard Awards competition.

Bhatt, a five-time semifinalist in the competition, was chosen best in the region that includes Mississippi, Puerto Rico, Florida and Louisiana.

Awards were also given for best chef in the Southeast and the Southwest.

According to the James Beard Foundation, the chefs nominated “set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.”