PriorityOne Bank promotes McGee

PriorityOne Bank announced the promotion of Rebekah McGee. McGee will be serving as Assistant Vice President and Document Management Manager for PriorityOne.
Rebekah has been with PriorityOne Bank since November of 2007. She has served in many areas of the bank, most recently, Document Management Supervisor.
Rebekah has also served her community in multiple leadership roles. She is a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, pastored by Dr. F. Barnard Mitchell. Also, she is a member of the Zion Hill Gospel Choir and the Women of Zion Choir. Rebekah and her husband, William, have two daughters, Cyrra and Mahagane.
