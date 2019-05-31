PriorityOne Bank welcomes Oates

PriorityOne Bank announced the hire of Rob Oates, Jr. Oates will be serving as Vice President and Commercial Lender for PriorityOne at their Brandon Location.

Oates has 12 years of banking experience and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College. He serves as a board member for the Flowood Chamber of Commerce where he was the recipient of the 2018 President Award. Rob is also a board member of the Jackson Touchdown Club. He is a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Jackson and serves on the Deacon Executive Committee. He has been teaching 3-year-old Sunday school for eight years.

Rob and his wife, Tina, have four children, Charlotte, Anna Clare, Lucy and Coit.