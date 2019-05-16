Repairs underway on landslide on Mississippi dam

WAPT-TV reports crews are scooping out surface soil from a landslide on the dam of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The soil slumped out of place earlier this year after heavy rains.

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District General Manager John Sigman says it’s the third slide in three years on that part of the dam. However, he says the landslides aren’t a danger. Sigman says only topsoil is slipping out of place, and a compacted core of clay remains underneath.

Sigman says crews will put back heavier soil including some clay and replant grass on top to hold it in place.

Repairs are supposed to be complete by Friday.