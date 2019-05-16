Repairs underway on landslide on Mississippi dam

WAPT-TV reports crews are scooping out surface soil from a landslide on the dam of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The soil slumped out of place earlier this year after heavy rains.
Pearl River Valley Water Supply District General Manager John Sigman says it’s the third slide in three years on that part of the dam. However, he says the landslides aren’t a danger. Sigman says only topsoil is slipping out of place, and a compacted core of clay remains underneath.
Sigman says crews will put back heavier soil including some clay and replant grass on top to hold it in place.
Repairs are supposed to be complete by Friday.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info