Report: Mississippi lawmaker punched wife in face over sex

Republican state Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
The Sun Herald reports the document was filed with the George County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies report McLeod was drunk and holding a glass of alcohol when they arrived. Deputies report McLeod punched his wife and bloodied her nose. When officers told McLeod a domestic assault had been reported, they say he replied “Are you kidding me?”
McLeod is free on bail. He didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The 58-year-old McLeod has represented George and Stone counties since 2012. He’s unopposed for re-election this year.
