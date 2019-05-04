Ross Horton rejoins Waggoner Engineering

Waggoner Engineering, Inc., announced the re-hire of Ross Horton, PE, who will be a Project Engineer in the Hernando office.

Since August of 2015, he was the Memphis District Engineer for EFCO Corp., designing formwork and shoring and managing drafting to meet delivery deadlines of erection drawings.

Horton joined Waggoner in 2013 as an Engineering Intern and served as a client account manager while also providing site work design for wastewater treatment plant expansions.

He has served as treasurer, vice president and president of the North Mississippi Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Horton has a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University.