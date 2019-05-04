Ross Horton rejoins Waggoner Engineering

Waggoner Engineering, Inc., announced the re-hire of Ross Horton, PE, who will be a Project Engineer in the Hernando office.
Since August of 2015, he was the Memphis District Engineer for EFCO Corp., designing formwork and shoring and managing drafting to meet delivery deadlines of erection drawings.
Horton joined Waggoner in 2013 as an Engineering Intern and served as a client account manager while also providing site work design for wastewater treatment plant expansions.
He has served as treasurer, vice president and president of the North Mississippi Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Horton has a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info