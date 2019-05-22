Roy Anderson Corp. awarded Southland Gaming Casino and Hotel project

Tutor Perini Corporation, a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Roy Anderson Corp. (RAC), has been awarded a contract by Delaware North for the Southland Gaming Casino and Hotel Project in West Memphis, Arkansas. The contract value is approximately $200 million. The project scope of work includes an expansion to Southland Gaming and Racing Park and will include a new casino complex and a 20-story, 300-room hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The new, 240,000-sf casino complex will feature new and expanded dining options, including a larger buffet and steakhouse restaurants, new food hall, coffee shop and player lounge. The signature component of the expansion project is the 20-story hotel tower, which will feature 300 rooms: 216 standard rooms, 72 corner suites and 12 penthouse suites. Onsite parking will be expanded via construction of a new covered garage with 1,250 spaces.

Work is expected to begin immediately with substantial completion anticipated in January 2021. The contract value will be included in the Company’s first quarter 2019 backlog.