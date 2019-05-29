Sanderson Farms hikes minimum hourly pay to $15

MBJ staff

Sanderson Farms Inc. announced Tuesday that it will increase pay rates for the company’s hourly employees beginning June 2.

Hourly line operators who have been employed with the company for at least 90 days will be compensated to an increased rate of at least $15 an hour. The new pay scale for Sanderson Farms truck drivers will range from $20.35 to $22.90 per hour, with hourly maintenance employee pay ranging from $19.95 to $27.45.

“Sanderson Farms has always taken pride in employing the best people the work force has to offer,” Lampkin Butts, president and chief operating officer of Sanderson Farms, said in a release. “We recognize that if we are to continue competing for and retaining these exceptional people, our compensation package must also be among the best available.”

On average, the company’s hourly employees will earn more than teachers’ assistants, nurses’ assistants, bank tellers and security guards, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the Laurel-based company said.

The nation’s third –largest poultry producer, Sanderson Farms employs 15,000 in operations across five states and 17 cities. The company says it also provides a benefits package that includes retirement plans and comprehensive health benefit plans for which the company pays 75 percent of the cost for both employees and their families. In addition, the company provides valuable training and educational resources for its employees. Last month, positive feedback from Sanderson Farms’ employees secured the company a ranking on Forbes magazine’s America’s Best Large Employers for 2019.