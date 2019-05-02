Solar-panel maker has been shutdown for six months

By JACK WEATHERLY

Last October, Houston-based Seraphim Solar Manufacturing USA said it was shutting down its Jackson plant to retool.

The solar-panel maker told Pv magazine it expected to reopen in December and ramp up during the first quarter.

Apparently, the plant has not resumed operations since the shutdown. Efforts this week to contact the plant were unsuccessful.

Calls were met with a message that the number was no longer working. The plant is surrounded by tall weeds and the gate to the facility at 1311 Lawson St. was padlocked in midafternoon on Monday. An SUV was the only vehicle in the parking lot.

Michael Davis, manager of the Business Development Department for Jackson, said that Seraphim told the city last fall that it was looking for investors. The city has tried to contact the company since, but without success, Davis said.

The Seraphim plant reached 30 employees after it started operations in February 2016.

Primarily an automated operation, the majority of the work is done by specialized machines made in China, which is where the parent company is located.

The high-precision machines have human operators, General Manager Jake Pixler said.

“It doesn’t happen very often, but they’re trained to watch it,” said Jake Pixler general manager of the plant during a tour for a Mississippi Business Journal reporter a year after the plant opened.

A spokesman for the city said at the time of the announcement that Jackson would be a “partner” with the manufacturer.

Davis said the city repaved Lawson for the plant and for a truck terminal on the same street, but did nothing specifically for Seraphim.

The project got help through two programs administered by the Mississippi Development Authority.

The Mississippi Clean Energy Initiatives Program grants companies a 10-year exemption from state income and franchise taxes and well as sales tax.

Also, the State New Markets Tax Credit on Mississippi income tax or insurance premium. These credits act as a companion to the federal New Markets Tax Credit.

An expert told the Mississippi Business Journal that the federal credit could amount to 37 percent of the total tax burden of the project.

Seraphim Manufacturing is a subsidiary of China-based Seraphim Energy Group. It is one of 15 U.S. crystalline silicon solar-panel manufacturers, according to energysage.com.

The company’s website states that it has produced 6 million panels with sales in 30 countries.

The Trump administration imposed a 30 percent tariff on foreign-made panel imports in January 2018 and the protectionist move has had mixed results, according to Reuters news service.

Industrial-scale solar projects have been hardest hit, Reuters said.

The bankruptcy of Suniva — a Chinese-owned, U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer, prompted the Trump administration to consider a tariff, Reuters reported.