By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal

TUPELO • Southern Craft Stove + Tap is bringing craft beer, fire-roasted pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more to downtown Tupelo in the recently completed Fairpark Tower building.

The grill and bar, which opened in Oxford in 2017, will be occupying a 5,900-square-foot space on the first floor of the building.

Plans filed with Tupelo Development Services show the restaurant will seat up to 288 diners.

According to its website, Southern Craft’s focus is “taking great care in making food and beverage by hand while utilizing fresh, non-processed ingredients and products that are made in traditional ways.”

“Our hope is to cultivate an atmosphere that the whole family will find truly enjoyable, while offering a high quality selection of cuisine and libations that are unique to the area. Our intention is to couple an energetic atmosphere with the Southern traditions that we hold so dear.”

When the Tupelo location will open is not known yet, but a grand opening next week of Fairpark Tower may provide that information, if not sooner.

Fairpark Tower is now home to insurance firm Ross & Yerger on the second floor, Century Construction on the third floor and BankPlus’s administrative offices on the fourth floor.

Maloney Development Properties, which worked out an agreement with the city to invest $12 million in the project, is the parent company of Century Construction.

BankPlus also has a retail branch office on the first floor of the building.

Fairpark Towers was designed to have a pedestrian plaza and two four-story buildings when fully completed.

The project is a public-private agreement in which Maloney Properties received land in the Fairpark District and pledged to invest $12 million in exchange for infrastructure improvements to the area.

The improvements, estimated to cost about $1.3 million, included water and sewer lines as well as the new road network within the development area.