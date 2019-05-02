Trustmark: net income up $33.3 million for quarter

Trustmark Corp. has reported net income of $33.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, or 51 cents per share. Trustmark declared a quarterly cash dividend of 23 cents per share, June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1.

Gerard R. Host, president and CEO, stated in a news release: “We had a great start to the new year as reflected by profitable loan and deposit growth and solid performance in our insurance business.

“Additionally, we maintained disciplined expense management and continued to effectively deploy capital through our share repurchase program. We remain committed to managing the franchise for the long term, providing investments to promote profitable revenue growth, realigning delivery channels to support changing customer preferences, as well as efficiency programs that enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Loans held for investment increased $481 million, or 5.6 percent, compared with the year-ago quarter.

Deposits increased $559 million, or 5.1 percent, year over year.