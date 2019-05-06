Voter fraud charges dismissed against man wrongly accused

The Clarion Ledger reports Madison County Circuit Judge John Emfinger signed an order Friday dropping the charges against 44-year-old Sherman Matlock.
Matlock was accused of voting in Canton’s city election in 2017 when he allegedly knew he was not a qualified voter. Prosecutors originally said Matlock’s 1993 manslaughter conviction stripped away his voting rights.
However, manslaughter is not on the list of 22 crimes that take away voting rights in Mississippi.
Matlock’s attorney, Lisa Ross, asked for his indictment to be dismissed. She said it was a shame that Matlock spent a month in jail after being wrongly charged. He was released after posting bond.
