William Carey names Conner administrative dean of Tradition campus

William Carey University recently announced that Dr. Cassandra Conner has been named administrative dean of its Tradition campus, succeeding Jerry Bracey, who will retire in August.
A native of Gulfport, Conner has been academic dean of the Tradition campus since 2011, coordinating programs and assisting students with their academic needs or concerns. She is also an associate professor in the WCU School of Education, teaching courses in elementary education, literacy and educational leadership.
Before joining WCU, Conner retired as an administrator in the Mississippi public school system, where she served as teacher, principal and, ultimately, director of curriculum and instruction and director of technology for the Harrison County School District.
Conner holds four education degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi – ranging from a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1973 to a doctorate in educational leadership and research in 1997.
The retiring administrative dean, Jerry Bracey, served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years before joining William Carey University in 1992 as the assistant director of student marketing and admissions. He has been administrative dean of the Tradition campus since 1999.
