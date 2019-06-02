2 state workers suspended in wake of deadly child abuse case

News outlets report a Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services supervisor and frontline investigator were put on leave Tuesday.
Police say 4-year-old Armani Hill and 3-year-old Lailah Hill were severely abused and hospitalized on June 5. Armani died of her injuries. Her sister was in critical condition as of Wednesday.
Their mother, Lakeisha Marie Jones, is charged with child deprivation. Her boyfriend, James Christopher Anderson, is charged with child abuse.
CPS says the family was twice accused of child abuse. Reports included allegations that the girls were burned with cigarettes. Subsequent investigations found no supporting evidence. The department didn’t start investigating until days after the agency’s mandated 24-hour timeframe.
