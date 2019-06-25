Absentee voting begins for Mississippi party primaries

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says circuit clerks began accepting absentee ballots Monday.
People may vote absentee for several reasons, including if they will be out of town on election day, if they are temporarily or permanently disabled or if they are 65 or older.
Hosemann says 29 absentee ballots were sent Saturday to Mississippi residents on active military duty or living in another country.
July 8 is the deadline for people to register to vote or to update their voter registration information for the primaries. In addition to regular weekday hours, circuit clerks’ offices will be open 8 a.m. to noon the Saturday before the deadline.
