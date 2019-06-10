Alabama governor balks at Amtrak funding

Her comments on Saturday came a day after the project to return passenger train service from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama took a big step forward when officials announced a $33 million federal grant for needed improvements. Amtrak suspended service east of New Orleans after Katrina caused heavy damage in 2006.
Ivey told AL.com that she wants to know what the project’s long-term financial commitments will be after a federal grant is spent. She also wants to understand its impact on the Port of Mobile.
“My administration will be working closely with the city, county, port authority and other entities to make certain that this is truly a win for the people of Alabama,” she said. “We’ll be in a better position to evaluate this after further conversations with these different entities.”
The project is estimated to cost about $66 million. Louisiana and Mississippi have also committed money to it.
Mississippi’s commitment — estimated at more than $15 million — was also announced Friday, AL.com said. Mississippi has four stops on the route, including Gulfport and Biloxi.
In Alabama, Jimmy Lyons, CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority, has long expressed concerns about intersecting Amtrak trains with freight cars in Mobile, according to AL.com.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info