Alderman files suit against mayor and Mississippi city

The Mississippi Press reports that the city of Moss Point and Mayor Mario King received a summons last week indicating Alderman Ennit Morris had filed the lawsuit.
The suit claims King ordered a police officer to arrest Morris at a December executive meeting. The officer grabbed Morris as if to remove him from the room. The city attorney at the time ordered the officer to let Morris go, telling the mayor that his actions were improper.
The paper received audio of last week’s executive session. King is heard saying Morris should step down as alderman to avoid a conflict of interest since he’s suing the city. Morris told King he isn’t going anywhere.
