Baker Donelson welcomes Jennifer Anderson and Christine White

Baker Donelson announced the addition of shareholders Jennifer L. Anderson and Christine M. White to the Firm’s Labor & Employment Group. Anderson joins the Baton Rouge office and White is a member of the New Orleans office.

Anderson represents employers and management exclusively, focusing her practice on wage and hour compliance, arbitration and litigation. Licensed in Texas as well as Louisiana, she has represented employers in more than 200 Fair Labor Standards Act cases, including more than 50 class and/or collective actions. Anderson represents publicly traded and private companies across a variety of industries, with particular experience advising energy clients, including oil and gas drilling and production-related service companies. She also advises and defends employers in discrimination, harassment and other employment related claims. Anderson has been recognized in Chambers USA in the area of Labor & Employment since 2007, in Louisiana Super Lawyers since 2009, and she was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America®.

White brings more than 15 years of experience defending employers against discrimination claims, wage and hour matters, and advising employers on various employment issues and other litigation. She has broad litigation experience and has successfully defended clients in cases involving critical workplace issues at the federal and state levels. White focuses a large portion of her practice on wage and hour compliance and litigation and has represented employers in the energy industry in numerous individual, mass plaintiff, and collective actions in addition to handling United States Department of Labor audits and investigations for companies. White has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America and in Louisiana Super Lawyers since 2013. She is a member of the New Orleans, Louisiana State and Texas State Bar Associations.