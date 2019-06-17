Beyond rivers, Midwestern floodwaters hurt seafood catches

So it’s a bad year for many people who make their living from the water.
Brad Robin says his family controls about 10,000 acres (4,000 hectares) of oyster leases in Louisiana. He says that on a 10-point scale, “we are 9-and-a-half destroyed.”
Mississippi’s governor has asked the federal government for a fisheries disaster declaration . Louisiana Wildllife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says Gov. John Bel Edwards is preparing a similar request. Both states have seen oyster harvests plummet by 80 percent, and shrimp landings are nearly as bad.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info