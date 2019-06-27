Cannady confirmed to serve 2nd term on appraisal board

Norman A. Cannady, Jr. was confirmed by the Senate to serve a second term on the Mississippi Appraisal Board. Gov. Phil Bryant first appointed Cannady to represent the Third Congressional District in January 2015. Cannady will continue to serve on the Board through the end of 2023.

Cannady was elected Tax Assessor of Madison County in 2015 and assumed the office in 2016. He is not opposed in the 2019 election. With over 27 years of experience in real estate and appraising, Cannady is an Assessment Evaluator I, Assessment Evaluator II, and a Mississippi Assessment Evaluator, which is the highest designation conferred by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. In addition, he is a Licensed Real Estate Broker, Licensed Real Estate Builder, and Certified General Appraiser, the highest license offered by the Mississippi Appraisal Board. Cannady is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Mississippi Association of Realtors, and the Central Mississippi Realtors. Cannady serves as the Vice Chairman of the Real Estate Licensed Appraisers Committee and as a member on the Legislative Committee for the Mississippi Association of Collectors and Assessors. He is also a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers, serving on the Audit Committee for the Mississippi Chapter.