Capital Area Human Resource Association given EXCEL Platinum Award

The Society for Human Resource Management awarded the Capital Area Human Resource Association its prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2018.

The EXCEL award aligns individual chapters’ and state councils’ activities with SHRM’s aspirations for the HR profession. The award recognizes major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the profession of human resources.

CAHRA’s accomplished objectives under the leadership of 2018 chapter president, Lindsey Hoskinson, included developing a strategic plan during a strategic planning workshop held for HR professionals. The chapter promoted inclusiveness by having a “Diversity Minute” discussion during monthly luncheons and written articles on diversity within the monthly newsletter. In addition, CAHRA’s Workforce Readiness Committee, led by committee chair, Joe Johnson, helped groups of students prepare to enter the workforce by partnering with a local college to conduct mock interviews and provide feedback on their resumes and interview skills.