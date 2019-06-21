Chambers USA 2019 ranks 12 Bradley attorneys and 2 practice areas in Mississippi

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced that 12 attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office and two firm practice areas have been highly ranked in Mississippi in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA, the independent legal industry referral guide. Across all the firm’s offices, 94 attorneys and 27 practice areas at Bradley have been highly ranked.
The firm’s Jackson attorneys who were ranked among the leading lawyers for business in Mississippi are:
Kelly R. Blackwood (Environment)
Roy D. Campbell, III (Litigation: General Commercial)
W. Rodney (Rod) Clement (Real Estate)
W. Wayne Drinkwater (Litigation: Appellate, Litigation: General Commercial)
Ralph B. Germany, Jr. (Litigation: Construction)
J. William (Will) Manuel (Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial)
Wendy R. Mullins (Corporate/Commercial)
Alan W. Perry (Litigation: Appellate, Litigation: General Commercial)
William R. (Bill) Purdy (Litigation: Construction)
Alex Purvis (Litigation: General Commercial)
Stephen L. (Steve) Thomas (Litigation: General Commercial)
Stephen M. (Steve) Wilson (Corporate/Commercial)
Chambers ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in Mississippi for the following practice areas:
Corporate/Commercial
Litigation: General Commercial
