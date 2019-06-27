Chambers USA 2019 recognizes Balch & Bingham attorneys and practices

Birmingham-based Balch & Bingham LLP announced that 38 attorneys and 14 practices have been recognized in the newly released 2019 edition of Chambers USA, which is regarded as a prominent legal guide known for its independent and objective rankings of top law firms and attorneys.

Chambers USA recognizes practices and attorneys for their work within a specific discipline and geographic area.

Practices recognized in Mississippi are Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate.

Individuals recognized in Mississippi are Scott Andress, Corporate/Commercial: Gaming & Licensing; Ashley Cannady, Labor & Employment;Ricky Cox, Energy & Natural Resources; Pepper Crutcher, Labor & Employment; Jonathan Dyal, Litigation: General Commercial; Bradley Ennis, Environment; K.C. Hightower, Litigation: General Commercial; Leo Manuel, Energy & Natural Resources; Armin Moeller, Labor & Employment; John Rice, Real Estate; Bill Smith, Energy & Natural Resources; Ben Stone, Energy & Natural Resources; and Teri Wyly, Environment.