Chambers USA Lawyers

Chambers and Partners publishes directories of the legal profession. Its research identifies the world’s leading lawyers and law firms – those that perform best according to the criteria most valued by clients. Lawyers cannot pay to be in the rankings. Rankings at state-level are based upon the location in which a firm or lawyer practices, regardless of where the clients, deals and cases take place. The list below is limited to Mississippi offices recognized nationally and locally. This information was submitted by individual law firm who responded to our requests and may not include all firms recognized in the state.
Jones Walker
NATIONAL FIRM RECOGNITION: Construction; Gaming & Licensing. NATIONAL INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: Thomas B. Shepherd, III, Gaming & Licensing. MISSISSIPPI FIRM RECOGNITION: Corporate/Commercial; Litigation: General Commercial; Real Estate. MISSISSIPPI INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: Jeffrey Barber, Corporate/Commercial: Bankruptcy; Neville H. Boschert, Litigation: General Commercial; Mark T. Davis, Real Estate; Gina M. Jacobs, Corporate/Commercial; Kristina M. Johnson, Corporate/Commercial: Bankruptcy; Craig N. Landrum, Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance; Robert S. Lazarus, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance; Christopher S. Pace, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance; Thomas B. Shepherd, III, Corporate/Commercial: Gaming & Licensing; Ann Corso Taylor, Real Estate; Aileen S. Thomas, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance.
Wise Carter
MISSISSIPPI INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: Henderson Hall, Energy & Natural Resources; Douglas E. Levanway, Energy & Natural Resources; Barbara C. Wallace, Labor & Employment; Michael B. Wallace, Litigation: Appellate; George H. Ritter, Litigation: General Commercial; Michael B. Wallace, Litigation: General Commercial.
Watkins & Eager
NATIONAL FIRM RECOGNITION: Product Liability & Mass Torts NATIONAL INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: David L. Ayers, Walter T. Johnson, Product Liability & Mass Torts. MISSISSIPPI INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: George R. Fair, Corporate/Commercial; C. Joyce Hall, Corporate/Commercial, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance; Jamie G. Houston III, Corporate/Commercial; M. Binford Williams, Jr., Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance, Real Estate; Jim F. Spencer, Jr., Corporate/Commercial: Bankruptcy; Betty Ruth Fox, Environment; Keith W. Turner, Environment; Walter J. Brand, Labor & Employment; Kenneth E. Milam, Labor & Employment; David L. Ayers, Litigation: General Commercial; Michael O. Gwin, Litigation: General Commercial; William F. Ray, Litigation: General Commercial; Stephanie M. Rippee, Litigation: General Commercial; Paul H. Stephenson III, Litigation: General Commercial; Michael W. Ulmer, Litigation: General Commercial; Paul L. Gunn, Real Estate; Molly Jeffcoat Moody, Real Estate; Jason L. Poulson, Real Estate; William C. Smith III (Eminent Practitioner), Real Estate; Roger W. Williams, Real Estate.
Brunini
MISSISSIPPI FIRM RECOGNITION: Energy & Natural Resources, Commercial Litigation, Corporate/Commercial, Environmental. MISSISSIPPI INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: Walter Weems, Corporate/Commercial; James L. Halford, Energy & Natural Resources; Watts C. Ueltschey, Energy & Natural Resources; Gene Wasson, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment; John E. Milner, Environment; Samuel C. Kelly, Litigation: Construction; Ron A. Yarbrough, Litigation: Construction; R. David Kaufman, Litigation: General Commercial; P. David Andress, Real Estate.
Butler Snow
NATIONAL FIRM RECOGNITION: Product Liability & Mass Torts. NATIONAL INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: William M. Gage, Product Liability & Mass Torts; Christy D. Jones, Product Liability & Mass Torts; Orlando R. Richmond, Product Liability & Mass Torts; Paul S. West, Gaming & Licensing. MISSISSIPPI FIRM RECOGNITION: Real Estate, Corporate/Commercial, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment. MISSISSIPPI INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: Phil B. Abernethy, Litigation: General Commercial; Paula Graves Ardelean, Labor & Employment; John A. Brunini, Environment; R. Barry Cannada, Corporate/Commercial; Michael D. Caples, Environment; Stephen C. Edds, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance; John F. England, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance; Sue Hicks Fairbank, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance; Trudy D. Fisher, Environment; J. Clifford Harrison, Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance; Steven M. Hendrix, Real Estate; John C. Henegan, Litigation: Appellate; Robert C. Hutchison, Real Estate; Selby A. Ireland, Corporate/Commercial; Christy D. Jones, Litigation: General Commercial; Timothy W. Lindsay, Labor & Employment; Christopher R. Maddux, Corporate/Commercial: Bankruptcy; R. Wilson Montjoy II, Energy & Natural Resources; Luther T. Munford, Litigation: Appellate; E. Barney Robinson III, Litigation: General Commercial; Stephen W. Rosenblatt, Corporate/Commercial: Bankruptcy; Phillip S. Sykes, Litigation: General Commercial; Robin Banck Taylor, Labor & Employment; Timothy M. Threadgill, Labor & Employment; Thad W. Varner, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance.
Baker Donelson
NATIONAL FIRM RECOGNITION: Healthcare NATIONAL INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: Dan M. McDaniel Jr., Gaming & Licensing (Band 3). MISSISSIPPI FIRM RECOGNITION: General Commercial Litigation (Band 1), Corporate and Commercial (Band 2), Real Estate (Band 2), Labor and Employment (Band 3). MISSISSIPPI INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION: William S. Painter, Corporate & Commercial (Band 1); Dan M. McDaniel Jr., Corporate & Commercial: Gaming & Licensing (Band 1); William N. “Bill” Reed, General Commercial Litigation (Band 2); J. Carter Thompson Jr., General Commercial Litigation (Band 2); Brooks Eason, Labor & Employment (Band 2); Amy Elder, Corporate & Commercial: Gaming & Licensing (Band 2); Michael Dawkins, Environment (Band 3); William Mendenhall, Real Estate (Band 3); David A. Rueff Jr., Real Estate (Band 3); Ginger Weaver, Real Estate (Band 3); Sheryl Bey, General Commercial Litigation (Band 4); Associates to Watch: Lee Hill, Real Estate.
