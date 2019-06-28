Coastal Mississippi’s Beau Rivage wins award

The ninth annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AFWF) has announced that Beau Rivage Resort & Casino’s Executive Chef Kristian Wade is this year’s winner of the PNC “Best of the Fest” competition. As part of a collaborative effort between Coastal Mississippi, Visit Mississippi, and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino to showcase the destination, Chef Wade delighted attendees with his Land Mass Burger. The savory sampling was complete with a smoky, grilled double-patty, American cheese, Mississippi tomato fondue, caramelized onions, crispy bread and butter pickles, a succulent blend of New Orleans barbeque sauce and Alabama white sauce, all topped with a fried oyster.

“Thousands of attendees from across the country were drawn to this year’s festival, which provided a great opportunity to bring the community together to experience one of the South’s leading culinary arts festivals,” said Eddie Meyers, PNC regional president for Greater Georgia. “PNC is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Tasting Tents and to support this unique culinary experience in our community. The Best of the Fest gives us a wonderful opportunity to recognize the talent and creativity of phenomenal chefs such as this year’s winner, Chef Kristian!”

“We enjoyed participating in this year’s AFWF with so many talented chefs and are honored to be voted ‘Best of the Fest’ by its participants,” said Wade. “The response to Beau Rivage and the Land Mass Burger was overwhelming, and we look forward to featuring this award-winning burger in our new TAP Sports Book, Bar & Bistreaux when it opens in July.”

“We are so proud to see one of our Coastal Mississippi chefs win such a prestigious award, and Chef Wade, our staff, and our Mississippi partners did such a phenomenal job of representing and showcasing what The Secret Coast has to offer,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “As we strive to increase visitation to Coastal Mississippi, strategic partnerships and collaborations such as this one with Beau Rivage and Visit Mississippi are vital to the promotion of this region. We look forward to many more future opportunities to deepen our partnerships and broaden our horizons.”