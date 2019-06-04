Cooperative Energy names Jeff Bowman as new president and next CEO

Cooperative Energy’s Board of Directors announced the selection of Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Bowman as the company’s new President. Bowman additionally will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer in late 2019, upon the retirement of Cooperative Energy’s current President and CEO Jim Compton.
Bowman, 47, will be only the fourth person to serve as CEO in the in the company’s history. Cooperative Energy is a not-for-profit, Member-owned generation and transmission cooperative that provides electricity to 55 counties throughout western and southern Mississippi.
Bowman’s prior service to the Cooperative embodied the characteristics the Board of Directors sought in the organization’s next leader. In his most recent roles as Cooperative Energy’s Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, he was responsible for all of Cooperative Energy’s legal matters, land management, contract administration, facilities maintenance and projects, business information systems, human resources, supply chain, economic development, and legislative affairs.
Bowman also served as Cooperative Energy’s special counsel and Board attorney prior to joining the staff of the generation and transmission cooperative.
Bowman, a Hattiesburg native, graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting. He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law and a Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Florida.
Bowman served as a captain on active duty in the United States Army and practiced law for 10 years in Hattiesburg, including eight years as the Cooperative Board’s outside counsel.
Bowman will succeed Compton, who became General Manager in May 2004 before ascending to President and CEO. Compton’s retirement in late 2019 occurs after an extensive career in the electric utility industry. Prior to becoming the third CEO of Cooperative Energy, he served as legal counsel for the Board of Directors of South Mississippi Electric Power Association (now Cooperative Energy) for 19 years, as an adviser for rural electric distribution cooperatives, and authored legislation to protect rural electric consumers.
