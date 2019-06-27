Cotton House names GM, is taking reservations

By JACK WEATHERLY

jack.weatherly@msbusiness.com

The Cotton House hotel has hired James McAfee as its first general manager for the upscale lodge to open soon in downtown Cleveland.

McAfee comes to Mississippi from Mongomery, Ala., where he was director of services at the 345-guestroom Renaissance Hotel and Spa, a Marriott property.

“After working in Montgomery . . . at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center for several years, it’s been a transition relocating to Cleveland,” McAfee said in an email. He has been employed by Marriott for 15 years.

“From the beginning, I’ve been drawn to the people and the heritage of the area. The hotel embraces the history of the region with a modern, energetic twist. Cotton House has long been a vision for many people. The hotel is truly an example of the hardworking, hard-playing people of the community and we are looking forward to welcoming locals and tourists alike to enjoy it.”

Room bookings for the Cotton House, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel, are available starting Aug. 1.

On Monday, there were only five of the 95 guestrooms left for that date, according to hotels.com.

The rooms that were available were $189, not including taxes and fees.

The $17.6 million hotel is part of the Oxford-based LRC2 Properties portfolio, which also includes The Graduate in Oxford and other properties. Flowood-based MMI Hotel Group will operate the hotel.