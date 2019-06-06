Crikey! Kangaroo on the loose in south Mississippi

News outlets report that Jojo the kangaroo went missing from an elementary school in Gulfport Wednesday morning. Cody Breland of Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo was showing children various animals when Jojo got scared and hopped away.
Breland says residents shouldn’t try to capture Jojo because he’ll be spooked and can hop really quickly.
According to The SunHerald , a Facebook user on Wednesday night jokingly posted side-by-side photos of a kangaroo and a pot of stew, claiming that he found the kangaroo on the side of the road and ate it.
South Mississippians weren’t pleased and the user says he received death threats.
The newspaper says Jojo hadn’t been found as of Thursday morning.
