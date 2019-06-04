Dawson named Hattiesburg Clinic’s First Employee of the Quarter for 2019

Janet Dawson has been named Hattiesburg Clinic’s first Employee of the Quarter for 2019.

Dawson, who is a registered nurse for the Urology department’s Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), was awarded the honor from a pool of more than 150 candidates across various departments in the clinic. She has been employed with Hattiesburg Clinic for more than 17 years.

Dawson’s colleagues say she is committed to her work and has been known to go the extra mile for her patients. A recent example of this is when she helped ease a patient’s concerns about a surgery. She assured the patient she would be there in person on the morning of his surgery for support. Even though the surgery was at another facility, Dawson took a day off from work to visit the patient and sit with his family until surgery was over.

Dawson’s manager, Terrie Dean, said Dawson has been an integral part of the ASC since it was first established many years ago. She said it does not surprise her that Dawson was willing to go out of the way for her patient.

The Employee of the Quarter is selected from nominations by an employee’s peers, managers and patients and then selected by a committee of people from all levels of the clinic.