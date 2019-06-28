Dilley joins Neel-Schaffer

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Jessica Dilley, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as a Transportation Engineer based in the company’s Jackson office.

Dilley has more than eight years of experience and joins Neel-Schaffer from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, where in her most recent role as an Assistant State Planning Engineer her responsibilities included identifying transportation planning and feasibility project needs throughout the state.

Dilley will provide transportation and traffic engineering and planning services for clients across Neel-Schaffer’s nine-state footprint. She has extensive experience in transportation planning and modeling, using TransCAD transportation models. She is also experienced in conducting traffic analysis using Vissim, Synchro, Corsim, and HCS to analyze traffic operations.

Dilley is a Registered Professional Engineer in Mississippi. She holds two degrees from the University of Mississippi, a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. In 2018, Dilley was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award by the Ole Miss Civil Engineering Department, and in 2017 she received the Young Engineer of the Year award from the Mississippi Engineering Society.