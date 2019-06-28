Directors Bennett, Killebrew and Rhodes re-elected to Southern AgCredit Board

Stockholders of Southern AgCredit re-elected John “Van” Bennett of Spearsville, La., Larry W. Killebrew of Lexington, Miss., and Kevin Rhodes of Pelahatchie, to the lending cooperative’s board of directors. Each will serve a three-year term.

Bennett and his family own a 300-acre cattle and timber farm that he and his wife operate as Rainbow Hill Farms.

Killebrew is the owner/manager of Larry Killebrew Farms, a 3,000-acre farming operation consisting of row crops — cotton, corn and soybeans — and cattle.

Rhodes owns KDR Farms Inc., a 300-acre farming operation consisting of 80 head of beef cattle, two six-house poultry farms in Rankin County and a five-house poultry farm in Scott County.

Southern AgCredit’s 2020 nominating committee consists of the following: Tim Clements, Delta region; Alan Ezelle, central region; Chris Stockman, southern region; James Marsalis, Louisiana region; and J. Blake McCartney, Louisiana region.

The Southern AgCredit 10-member board also includes Reggie Allen of Brookhaven, Miss.; Scott Bell of Lena, Miss.; Gene Boykin of Rolling Fork, Miss.; Steve Dockens of Ocean Springs, Miss.; Allen Eubanks of Lucedale, Miss.; T.C. Hall of Gloster, La.; and Linda Staniszewski of Hattiesburg.