Directors Bennett, Killebrew and Rhodes re-elected to Southern AgCredit Board

Stockholders of Southern AgCredit re-elected John “Van” Bennett of Spearsville, La., Larry W. Killebrew of Lexington, Miss., and Kevin Rhodes of Pelahatchie, to the lending cooperative’s board of directors. Each will serve a three-year term.
Bennett and his family own a 300-acre cattle and timber farm that he and his wife operate as Rainbow Hill Farms.
Killebrew is the owner/manager of Larry Killebrew Farms, a 3,000-acre farming operation consisting of row crops — cotton, corn and soybeans — and cattle.
Rhodes owns KDR Farms Inc., a 300-acre farming operation consisting of 80 head of beef cattle, two six-house poultry farms in Rankin County and a five-house poultry farm in Scott County.
Southern AgCredit’s 2020 nominating committee consists of the following: Tim Clements, Delta region; Alan Ezelle, central region; Chris Stockman, southern region; James Marsalis, Louisiana region; and J. Blake McCartney, Louisiana region.
The Southern AgCredit 10-member board also includes Reggie Allen of Brookhaven, Miss.; Scott Bell of Lena, Miss.; Gene Boykin of Rolling Fork, Miss.; Steve Dockens of Ocean Springs, Miss.; Allen Eubanks of Lucedale, Miss.; T.C. Hall of Gloster, La.; and Linda Staniszewski of Hattiesburg.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info