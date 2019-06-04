Edney receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Butler Snow announced that Andrea La’Verne Edney received the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association.

Beginning in 2007, the award has been given annually to honor a Mississippi female lawyer who has served as a trailblazer for women in the profession.

Edney is a member of Butler Snow’s litigation department and practices within the pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group. With more than 22 years of litigation experience, she has significant trial experience in state and federal courts in Mississippi and other states.

Edney has been recognized by Best Lawyers for mass torts/class actions – defendants and personal injury litigation, by Martindale-Hubbell with an AV-Preeminent Peer Review rating, by The National Black Lawyers as a Top 100, by the Mississippi Business Journal as a Fifty Leaders of Law and by the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association as its Outstanding Woman Lawyer of the Year. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Lawyer of the Year Award from Mississippi College School of Law, the Distinguished Service Award from The Mississippi Bar and the Outstanding Service Award from the Capital Area Bar Association, the Magnolia Bar Association and the Black Student Law Association.

Edney is a fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation, and a member of the American, Capital Area, Fifth Circuit and Tennessee Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar, the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers Association and the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association. She received her undergraduate degree from Alcorn State University and her Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.