Ex-exec still incarcerated in Louisiana jail on fraud, bad-check charges

By JACK WEATHERLY

jack.weatherly@msbusiness.com

Roger Boggs, who announced plans for a $1.2 billion aluminum manufacturing plant for auto bodies in Columbus, then pulled up stakes and moved to Louisiana, announcing similar plans there, remains in jail in Lafayette, La., under $360,000 bond for bank fraud and passing bad checks.

Sarah Pickering, a deputy sheriff at the Rapides Parish Detention Center, said that a hearing was held June 13 and the case was continued, with no court date set. Efforts to talk with his attorney, Louis Guillot, were not successful.

Boggs faces charges in Lafayette Parish as well. Calls to court officials there were not returned.

Boggs said in October 2015 that he was going to build to the plant in Louisiana.

At the time, the manufacturer was at odds with the Mississippi Development Authority and the Golden Triangle development agency, LINK.

The LINK held an 826-acre site for the startup for about a year, awaiting American Specialty to show its financial arrangement for the $1.2 billion plant. It never did.

Boggs announced that his company, renamed the Revolution Aluminum Propco LLC, was to build a $1.5 billion plant in Pineville.

The Louisiana Economic Development (LED) agency said it would provide a $34 million performance-based grant for infrastructure costs. The plant was projected to employ 850 in full operation.

Another 650 jobs would be created by “corporate partners” on a 1,200-acre campus.

LED said in October 2016 that “no taxpayer dollars have been provided for this project, and none are at risk.” LED Secretary Don Pierson confirmed in an email last week that was still the case.

Revolution was sued by several parties for about $2 million for failure to repay “bridge” loans and for unpaid work. The company was put in involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Boggs was arrested in Mobile, Ala., on May 5 and was detained in the Rapides Parish, La., Detention Center in Alexandria and rebooked on charges from 2017 for alleged bank fraud, according to KALB TV.

He was also subject to warrants issued for writing bad checks for $25,000 and failing to appear in other Louisiana jurisdictions, the television station reported.