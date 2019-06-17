Firefighters receive oxygen masks to help rescued animals

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that donors gave $800. That was enough to buy 18 masks — one for each of the fire stations in Tupelo and Lee County.
The masks work on animals the same way they do on humans. The conical mask is attached to an oxygen tank, then the mask is slipped over the muzzle to provide oxygen to an animal that might have been overcome with smoke.
The masks for animals come in different sizes, and the ones donated were large. They can be used on big dogs or on smaller animals, including cats.
Two local residents led the fundraising effort.
