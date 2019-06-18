Fite named Employee of the Quarter at South Mississippi State Hospital

Lisa Fite was named South Mississippi State Hospital’s first quarter 2019 Employee of the Quarter. Fite joined SMSH in Purvis in October 2017.
She graduated from Oak Grove High School and lives in Lamar County. Fite attended Jones County Community College where she earned certification as a Nurse Health Assistant. She also attended Pearl River Community College School of Nursing.
Fite previously worked as an assistant to an attorney, as a customer care associate at Walmart, and she also cared for infants at Kreative Kids daycare.
Fite enjoys spending time with family, fishing and shopping. She and her husband have two children. She is a member of Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital.
