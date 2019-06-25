Flood damage at least $2 billion for Mississippi River towns

Heavier than normal snow melt in March and frequent and heavy rains through the spring led to flooding that approached record levels at several towns and cities along the Mississippi and its tributaries. The Mississippi remains well above flood stage throughout much of the corridor.
Mayors from river communities who spoke in a conference call Tuesday agreed that this year’s flood has been particularly damaging both because of how high the water rose, and for how long it has stuck around.
Colin Wellenkamp of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative says the river has been above flood stage at some southern towns for more than 200 days.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info