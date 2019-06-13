Former Mississippi prison guard accused of kicking inmate

An indictment filed Wednesday in federal court in Jackson says Sharalyn McClain and others assaulted the prisoner on or about May 25, 2016, at a prison in Rankin County. It says McClain used “a dangerous weapon,” a foot with a shoe on it. She is also charged with aiding and abetting others in the alleged assault at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
The prisoner who was injured is mentioned in court records only by his initials, L.H.
A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office says 10 years is the maximum penalty for conviction on the civil rights violation.
Court records did not list an attorney for McClain.
