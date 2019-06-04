Forrest General honors Nurses of the Year

Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg honored its outstanding nurses during National Nurses Week celebrations, including announcing Clinical and Non-Clinical Nurses of the Year and Nurse Leader of the Year.

Leadership surprised the award recipients on their units surrounded by their co-workers. Clinical Nurse of the Year was awarded to Scott Rucker, RN, radiology.

BJ Morrison, RN, Epic, was honored as the hospital’s Non-Clinical Nurse of the Year.

Rosa Byrd, RN, director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, was honored as this year’s Nurse Leader of the Year.

Lakita Donaldson, Emergency Room, was honored as Tech of the Year.