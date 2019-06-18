Girl Scouts Council welcomes new board members

When Juliette Gordon Low founded Girl Scouts in 1912, she understood that dedicated and dynamic leaders were vital to helping girls develop their full potential. With the support, vision, and commitment of these role models, girls have the opportunity to find—and become—leaders in their communities and the world.
Today, the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi is led by our chief executive officer, Becky Traweek and Board Chair, Gloria Johnson, in addition to several Board members newly elected:
• Jennifer Hall, Attorney with Baker Donelson
• Cindy Hollingsworth, CPA with Lyle, Walker & Co.
• Betty Mallet, Attorney and managing member of the Betty A. Mallet Law Firm
• Joni McClain, Owner/President of McClain Lodge
• Trace Swartzfager, VP of Business Development, St. Dominic Hospital
These new Board members join a group of committed individuals including: Marlena Pickering, Dan Thurtell, Michelle Thames, Carmen Walters, Janice Brown, Janice Touchstone, Kearn Cherry, Sarah Palmer, Dan Robinson, Robin Robinson, Wanda Russell, Candie Simmons, Connie Moran, Steve Seale, and Charlotte Seals.
The Girl Scouts were honored with years of service from the following Board members whose term has expired: Carolyn Boteler (Immediate Past Chair), TempStaff; Angela Herzog, CPA; Elee Reeves, Coker & Palmer; and Tracy Wofford, Cushman & Wakefield.
