Hinds CC names new vice president for Utica Campus

Hinds Community College named Sherry Franklin as vice president for the Utica Campus.

Franklin, of Brandon, has been with the college since November 2004 and has served in many roles, including Career and Technical Education Director, Dean of Students and Career and Technical Education Dean for the Rankin Campus. Since 2015, she has served as Associate Vice President of Career & Technical Education and District Director of Career & Technical Education.

She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in business education from Jackson State University. Prior to her work at Hinds, she taught business and computer technology at the Jackson Career Development Center and then worked with the State Department of Education as program coordinator for business and computer technology.

In 2018, Franklin was named recipient of the 3E Award, Emphasis on Excellence and Education, which is the highest honor given by the college. Additional recognitions for her work include being named in 2007 as Tech Prep Exemplary Site Coordinator by the Mississippi Manufacturers’ Association and the Mississippi Department of Education, Office of Workforce Development and Vocational Education. She serves as Vice President of the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce Education Committee. She is also a graduate of Leadership Rankin and the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.