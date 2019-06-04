Hohulin named Sr. Discipline Manager for Planning and Development

Waggoner Engineering, Inc. welcomes Steve Hohulin, AICP, as Sr. Discipline Manager for Planning and Development.
In his role, Hohulin will be responsible for directing Waggoner’s services in the areas of comprehensive planning, and community and economic development. He will also have responsibility for mentoring and development of professional planning staff, as well as growing and expanding Waggoner’s service offerings to existing and prospective clients.
He comes to Waggoner with over 30 years of professional planning service to public and private sector entities throughout the United States.
Prior to joining Waggoner, Hohulin was a Principal at Gresham Smith and Partners in Nashville, TN.
There he led the geographic growth and service expansion for GS&P’s land planning and design market. He played a key role in the Master Planning for several major new large mixed-use development projects, including; Nashville Yards, Lake Center and 5th and Broadway.
He spent 15 years in Phoenix, Arizona, including a decade at RBF Consulting as Vice President of Urban Planning and Design /GIS.
Hohulin has a Bachelor of Science, Urban Geography from Illinois State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info