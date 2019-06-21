Holmes wins 9 awards at CPRAM Conference

Holmes Community College Communications and Marketing/Recruiting departments won home 9 awards at the 2019 College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM) annual conference. Holmes awards are: Newsletter – Katherine Ellard, Stephanie Wood and Mary Margaret Busby, “Paw Prints,” first place; View Book – Wood, “HCC at a glance,” first place; Annual Report – Ellard, Wood and Busby, “Development Foundation Annual Report,” third place; Single Piece of Artwork – Wood, “Major Experience,” second place; Digital Art/Photo Illustration – Wood, “Major Watercolor,” first place; Web Page – Steve Diffey and Barin von Foregger, “Holmescc.edu,” third plac; Web Page, Sports Only – Diffey and von Foregger, “homesathletics.com,” second place; Web Advertisements – von Foregger, “African-American Literature at Holmes,” second place; Creative Partners – Bronwyn Martin and Dr. Michelle Burney with the Ole Miss Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, “Holmes CC and Ole Miss Grenada Light Pole Banners,” third place. Pictured are, from left: von Foregger, Busby, Martin, Wood, and Diffey. (Courtesy of Holmes Community College)
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info