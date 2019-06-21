Hosemann joins Butler Snow’s Ridgeland office

Butler Snow announced that Mark M. Hosemann has joined the firm’s Ridgeland office. Hosemann will practice with the firm’s business services group.
Hosemann focuses his practice in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, affordable housing development, taxation and estate planning.
Hosemann is a member of The Mississippi Bar. He received his bachelor’s degree, with distinction, from the University of North Carolina, his Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was inducted into the Order of the Coif, and his Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Florida, where he also worked as a graduate research assistant.
