ICBA Independent Banker names 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders

Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), announced the 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders. The first-annual award recognizes up-and-coming innovators, influencers, and civic servants that represent the future of community banking.

“ICBA congratulates these exceptional community bankers on their well-deserved recognition,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Their thoughtful and creative approach to serving their customers and communities are hallmarks of the community banking industry and illustrate the bright future that’s ahead for these leaders and the community banks they serve. I hope they continue to tell their story and encourage others to consider a future in this great industry.”

Ensuring tomorrow’s leaders are well-positioned to address today’s real-world challenges is central to ICBA’s mission to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. This focus is also the genesis behind ICBA’s LEAD FWD Summit, a two-day conference designed to cultivate bank talent and help supercharge bank efficiency. This year’s event, set for Sept. 16-17 in New Orleans, will feature the latest thought leadership on a range of topics that offer market-tested strategies that attendees can implement immediately for improved bank performance and enhanced customer service.

“Education and the advancement of community bank leaders will always be a driving force for ICBA,” said ICBA Group Executive Vice President, Community Banker University® Lindsay LaNore. “We will continue to create relevant education and training in service to our members who so boldly represent our industry.”