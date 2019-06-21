Kay Sipes Named Chamber Director at WCEA

The Washington County Economic Alliance (WCEA) has announced the appointment of Kay Sipes as the new Chamber Director. Sipes is a Greenville native and comes to the WCEA with numerous years of chamber of commerce and economic development experience. She has mostly recently been serving as interim-Chamber Director with the WCEA since January.

In her short time with the WCEA, Sipes has lead new initiatives to increase engagement with Chamber businesses such as Brown Bag Lunch and Learn Series, Bunny Hop Retail Eggtravaganza, and most recently the #ChamberChowDown which is a Snap, Share, Win social media campaign. She has also been successful in increasing the number of Chamber memberships.

Prior to her role at WCEA, Sipes served as the Executive Assistant/Project Manager for the Tunica County Chamber of Commerce. She brings to the role creativity and enthusiasm.