Kidnapped girl found, Mississippi man arrested in Alabama

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel tells local news outlets that 28-year-old Jared Slade was arrested in Birmingham on Thursday, apparently sleeping on the side of the road. The girl was discovered walking around the neighborhood and Rigel says her guardian will pick her up. The girl is uninjured.
Rigel says Slade stole a Nissan Sentra before kidnapping the girl in Lamar County on Wednesday. Deputies searched for Slade, the car and the girl throughout the night, but Rigel says authorities suspected he had left the area.
Slade is charged with kidnapping and awaits extradition to Mississippi. Rigel says he could face more felony charges once he returns.
